Real Madrid and Barcelona exchanged New Year’s greetings

Real Madrid posted a video of the training session on Twitter, writing “Hello 2021, Happy New Year Madridists”. Barcelona in the comments wrote the following words: “Best wish for this year 2021 for our fans to experience football once again. Happy New Year!”.

“Real” reacted to the congratulations of the Catalans as follows: “Happy New Year everyone! “Clásico”, more “clásico” with our fans in the stands. I hope this will be possible soon. “

At the moment, Barcelona is in sixth place in the standings of the Spanish Championship, having recorded 25 points. Real Madrid is in second place with 33 points.