Real Madrid has agreed with the club’s players to cut wages by 10 per cent, according to Marca. The reason for this is the decline in income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Real Madrid does not intend to shop during the winter transfer window. In the Spanish Championship, the Madrid team is in 2nd place, gaining 33 points in 16 rounds. Leading in the table is Atlético, which has 2 points more.