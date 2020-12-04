Razer released Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headphones

A year later, Razer announced the Hammerhead True Wireless TWS headphones and released their improved version with the Pro prefix in the name.

The new gadget has received an in-channel design, 10 mm drivers, IPX4 protection, and an active noise reduction system. The model has also passed THX Audio certification, which means that the headphones have high sound quality. The engineers did not forget about the low latency mode for games (60 ms).

As for autonomy, it is worse than that of competitors. According to the company, the headphones themselves will last 4 hours on a single charge. The case will extend the autonomy for another 16 hours. It is charged via the USB-C port.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is already on sale on the official website of the manufacturer. The issue price is $ 199.