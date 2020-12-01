Raspberry Pi made a tiny $5 fan to cool a miniature computer
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released some interesting products this year. The latest invention is a $5 fan and heatsink kit. It will keep the Raspberry Pi 4 computer cool, even during heavy loads.
The official Raspberry Pi fan model has a convenient attachment to the existing “official” Raspberry Pi 4 case and a special heatsink perfect for a miniature computer processor.
The idea of creating an additional fan for miniature computers for the Raspberry Pi speaks of the growing power and performance of processors that require additional cooling. For example, the updated Raspberry Pi 4 released earlier this year, with a full 8GB of RAM, already matches a regular Windows and Apple laptop, despite its size. The Raspberry Pi is increasingly becoming a “real” computer, and the new fan module proves it.
The Raspberry Pi 4 case fan, as the name suggests, is only compatible with the “official” Raspberry Pi 4 case. It can be purchased for $ 5 at various approved retail stores linked on the company’s website.