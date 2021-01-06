Rapper Dr. Dre was placed in intensive care because of cerebral vessel aneurysm

American rapper and producer Dr Dre (real name – Andre Romell Young) was in intensive care because of the cerebral vessel’s aneurysm, TMZ portal reports, and citing sources.

As it became known, on Monday, the 55-year-old musician was immediately taken to the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. At the moment, according to sources, the state of Dr Dre is stable.

Dr Dre is one of the most important figures in American rap. He became famous for his solo work and for producing the loudest albums of other rap artists such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, 2Pac.