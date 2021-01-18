Rapper Dr. Dre discharged from the hospital

American rapper and producer Dr. Dre (real name – Andre Romell Young) was discharged from the hospital, where he was urgently hospitalized due to a brain vessel aneurysm, reports CNN with reference to his lawyer Peter Paterno.

In early January, the 55-year-old musician was immediately admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was placed in intensive care.

“He’s home and on the mend,” Paterno told the station. Details about the rapper’s condition are not given.

Dr. Dre is considered one of the most important figures of American rap. He is known not only for his solo work but also for producing the most high-profile albums of other rap artists, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, 2Pac.