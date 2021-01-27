Rapper 6 Dogs committed suicide at 21

Atlanta-based American hip-hop artist 6 Dogs (real name – Chase Amick) committed suicide at 21 Daily Mail reports.

The details of the rapper’s death have not yet been disclosed. A few months before his death, the artist said that he had contracted a coronavirus infection, noting that he easily transferred the disease.

6 Dogs first rose to fame thanks to tracks uploaded to the music service SoundCloud in 2016 when he was 17 years old. In his songs, he read about drugs and girls, and with a wave of popularity, his mother found out about these compositions, who punished the artist and forbade him to go out for a while.

The main hits of 6 Dogs were such tracks as Flossing and Faygo Dreams. The video for the song Flossing, published in 2016, has collected more than seven million views at this writing time.

6 Dogs’ latest project, Hi-Hats & Heartaches, was released in October 2019.

In November 2017, it became known about the death of rapper Lil Peep. He was also 21 years old. He died of an overdose of the fake sedative Xanax and the opioid analgesic fentanyl.