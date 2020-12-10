Rangers topped the list of the most expensive NHL clubs according to Forbes

The New York Rangers ranked first in the Forbes list of the most expensive clubs in the NHL, according to the publication’s website.

The Rangers’ value is estimated at $ 1.65 billion, Toronto is on the second line ($ 1.5 billion), Montreal closes the top three ($ 1.34 billion).

Also in the top 10 were Chicago (1.085 billion), Boston (1 billion), Los Angeles (825 million), Philadelphia (800 million), Detroit (775 million), Washington (750 million) and Vancouver (725 million).