According to Mundo Deportivo, the Madrid club wants to cut the player’s salary by 10 per cent.

It is noted that Real will not make another offer to extend the contract. Ramos has played for Madrid since joining Sevilla in 2005.

On February 6, the 34-year-old Spaniard underwent knee surgery and is currently recovering. This season, Ramos played in 18 matches and scored 3 goals.