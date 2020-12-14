Free News

Rafael Nadal will take part in the Australian Open

BY Sam Smith 23 Views
Follow us Google News button
Rafael Nadal will take part in the Australian Open

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Spaniard Rafael Nadal will compete in the 2021 Australian Open, said tennis player Benito Perez-Barbadillo’s manager.

“Rafa has confirmed that he will fly to Melbourne and play at the Australian Open,” said Perez-Barbadillo, quoted by The Age.

According to unofficial data, the beginning of the Australian Open-2021 has been postponed from January 18 to February 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To participate in the tournament in Melbourne, tennis players will need to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Nadal won the 2009 Australian Open.

or as guest:
Comments: 0