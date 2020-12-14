Rafael Nadal will take part in the Australian Open

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Spaniard Rafael Nadal will compete in the 2021 Australian Open, said tennis player Benito Perez-Barbadillo’s manager.

“Rafa has confirmed that he will fly to Melbourne and play at the Australian Open,” said Perez-Barbadillo, quoted by The Age.

According to unofficial data, the beginning of the Australian Open-2021 has been postponed from January 18 to February 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To participate in the tournament in Melbourne, tennis players will need to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Nadal won the 2009 Australian Open.