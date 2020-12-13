Rafael Nadal told which tennis player he would like to play with

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said which of the tennis players he could not play with; he would like to play.

“This is probably Bjorn Borg. I always had the feeling that he is invincible. Of course, then it was a different time, but I would like to meet with him on the court, “- World USA quotes Nadal Tennis.

Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg is considered one of the strongest clay tennis players in history. At the French Open, he won six times, five more times he won Wimbledon.

In 2020, Nadal won titles at the French Open and the tournament in Acapulco (Mexico). At the ATP Final Championship, Rafael reached the semifinals, where he lost to Russian Daniil Medvedev.