Rafael Nadal received Madrid’s highest honor award

The Spaniard Rafael Nadal received the Grand Cross of the Order of the Second of May – the highest award of the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

The order was presented to Nadal by the president of the community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. According to Marca, Nadal received the award for “example, dedication and attitude towards sport and life in general.”

“I am very grateful to the Madrid community, its president and leadership for the honor they and all the residents of Madrid have shown,” Nadal wrote on his Instagram page.

In October 2020, the Spanish government awarded Nadal the Royal Order of Sporting Merit. The Spaniard received the highest award that can be awarded to an athlete – the Grand Cross.