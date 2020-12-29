Rafael Nadal became the third tennis player in history to spend 800 weeks in the top 20

20-time Grand Slam winner Spaniard Rafael Nadal became the third-ever tennis player who managed to spend 800 weeks in a row in the top 20 ATP rankings, according to Tennis World USA. Earlier this achievement was submitted to American Jimmy Connors and Swiss Roger Federer.

Nadal made his top 20 debuts on April 4, 2005. Raphael could overtake Connors if he remains in the top 20 for the next 14 months. Jimmy spent 860 consecutive weeks in the top 20 from 1973 to 1990.

In 2020, the Spaniard won titles at the French Open and the Acapulco tournament (Mexico). He will end the year on the second line of the ATP rankings.

Nadal entered the Australian Open, which kicks off in Melbourne on February 8.