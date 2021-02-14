Radioactive water poured out during the earthquake at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima

A small volume of water splashed during the earthquake in Japan from pools for storing spent nuclear fuel at various power plants at the Fukushima-1 and Fukushima-2 nuclear power plants.

This is the conclusion reached by the specialists of the energy company TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company) during the nuclear power plant’s inspections, NHK TV channel reported.

At the first power unit of the Fukushima-2 NPP, about 160 ml of water spilt from the pool onto the floor. Approximately 1.4 litres of liquid splashed from another bank. About 600 ml of water spilt at the fifth power unit of the emergency NPP “Fukushima-1”, and about 1.6 litres from the pool of the sixth power unit. Experts note that this will not affect the fuel cooling process.

The TV channel clarifies that the incident does not pose a threat to the environment, since the volumes of the splashed water are too small, and the content of radioactive substances in the liquid is too low.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 occurred at 23:08 on Saturday, February 13. The focus was located at a depth of 55 km. The maximum pushing force was 6+ on a seven-point Japanese scale. The tremors were felt in Tokyo too, their strength in the centre of the capital was about four points.