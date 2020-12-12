Questions for Biden’s son. Trump is puzzled by the search for a special adviser

US President Donald Trump intends to search for a special adviser to investigate the presidential election for fraud. The head of the United States also plans to instruct the person appointed to this position to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s issues. This is reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

In the search for a special adviser, Trump instructed his entourage. Many officials, the newspaper notes, supported his initiative. At the same time, it is noted that trump intends to decide on the special adviser’s candidacy “as soon as possible.”

Media reported that the district authorities in New York began checking the financial Affairs of Joe Biden’s son hunter. In turn, Fox News reported that the US Department of Justice investigates the son of Biden’s business dealings in China, as previously called for by Trump. The US President accused Hunter of “receiving millions from Ukraine and China.”