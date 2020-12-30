Queens Park Rangers apologize for racist Twitter posts

Queens Park Rangers have apologized for the racist posts posted on the football club’s official Twitter page, reporting that their social media account has been hacked.

Earlier on Wednesday, a man posing as African American George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police in Minneapolis at the end of May, wrote on the official QPR Twitter page that he was alive, after which he began to insult black people by posting a letter in each message. “n”. The tweets were later deleted, and the club’s subscribers were outraged in the comments to the previous microblog posts.

“We apologize for any offensive tweets you may have seen due to our account being compromised. The expressions used were completely inappropriate and we will work with Twitter to try to identify the culprit. Luckily we are back,” the post said.

Since the end of May, a wave of protests and riots against police violence and racism had swept across many major cities in the United States, and then worldwide, following the death in Minneapolis when an African American George Floyd was detained by police. After Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement intensified, which opposes violence against black people.

QPR, a Hammersmith and Fulham club in inner London, play in the Championship, the second most important division in England.