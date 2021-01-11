Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip vaccinated against coronavirus

Last weekend, the COVID-19 vaccine for Elizabeth II and her husband arrived at Windsor Castle.

Spouses are at the very top of the priority list, not only because of their status but also because of their age. The 94-year-old queen and 99-year-old Prince Philip were vaccinated by their home doctor, which ones – Oxford AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech, at Buckingham Palace have not yet been specified.

I’m delighted that Her Majesty the Queen & HRH the Duke of Edinburgh have received their COVID vaccine. We are defeating this virus jab by jab.https://t.co/uUkfW3rhyB — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 9, 2021

“I am delighted that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh received the COVID vaccine. We’re defeating this virus, shot after shot, ”Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted.

Earlier, Elizabeth and Philip’s representatives have repeatedly noted that the spouses will not announce such news because it is their “private matter”. According to the tabloid The Sun, the queen changed her mind to demonstrate that vaccination is safe to her subjects. More than a million Britons have been vaccinated so far, mostly health workers. The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, is, in his own words, at the bottom of the list.