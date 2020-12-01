Qualcomm’s next flagship processor name

On the eve of the next top Qualcomm processor’s announcement, Indian insider Ishan Agarwal told how the new product would be called.

Initially, the Snapdragon 865/865 + successor was supposed to hit the market with the name Snapdragon 875, but according to new information, it will be called the Snapdragon 888 5G. Whether this is true or not, we will find out already at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020.

Seems like it is reaching people! I do wonder thought if it is a major improvement over 865/865+ of not. They are already pretty good even if not as good as the Apple A14 Bionic chipset.#SnapdragonSummit #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888 pic.twitter.com/8oYCnp8eBv — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 1, 2020

Recall that the new Qualcomm chip, like the Apple A14 Bionic and Kirin 9000, will be built using a 5-nanometer process technology. According to rumors, the SoC should work on Kryo 685 cores. It will also be equipped with an updated video accelerator, an integrated 5G X60 modem with support for mmWave and sub-6 networks, Wi-Fi 6, a Spectra 580 module for image processing, a Qualcomm security processor (SPU250 ), LPDDR5 SDRAM, and a low power audio system.