Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 480 chip that will make 5G smartphones even more affordable

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 480 mobile processor.

Typically, Snapdragon 400 series chips are used in entry-level and mid-range smartphones. But the Snapdragon 480 looks set to take them up a few notches. First and foremost, this is the first 400-series chip to use an 8-nanometer manufacturing process.

Also, it is the first platform in the series to support fifth-generation networks. Previously, the most affordable 5G chip from Qualcomm was the Snapdragon 690, but now the Snapdragon 480 will make 5G smartphones more affordable.

Also, the new processor received other features that were previously only available in more expensive devices: support for Quick Charge 4 Plus fast charging, displays with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 64-megapixel cameras, and triple cameras that can do up to three shots at the same time.

Also, they promise twice the performance for the CPU and GPU and 70% more performance when processing artificial intelligence tasks compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 460. All this thanks to the Kryo 460 computing cores, Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 block.

The first smartphones based on the Snapdragon 480 will hit the market in the first quarter of this year. These will be models from manufacturers such as Nokia, OPPO, and Vivo.