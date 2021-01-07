Qualcomm Snapdragon processors return to Honor smartphones

After Huawei sold its Honor brand, it was able to resume its previous work without the restrictions associated with US sanctions. Including the restoration of cooperation with Qualcomm.

If earlier American companies could not cooperate with Huawei, now Qualcomm can again work with Honor and supply the manufacturer with its processors. So, at the Snapdragon Technology Summit, the President of Qualcomm said that he hopes for cooperation between the two companies.

Sources say Honor is already preparing a 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon processor. What model it will be and with which chip is still unknown, but we are definitely not talking about the flagship Honor V40, since it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip.

According to rumors, these will be mid-range smartphones based on 700-series processors. At the same time, it is not yet clear whether the gadgets will receive support for Google services.