Qualcomm reveals Snapdragon 888 specifications

Qualcomm, the day after the announcement of the flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, revealed its detailed specifications.

So, the new SoC, like its main competitors Apple A14 and Kirin 9000, is built on 5-nanometer process technology. It is made according to the three-cluster system. It has one ultra-powerful Cortex-X1 core with a frequency of 2.84 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores with a frequency of 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz. Thanks to this configuration, the performance of the chip has increased by 25%. The graphics accelerator Adreno 660 is responsible for the graphics of the new product. The company renders graphics up to 35% and is 20% more energy efficient than in Snapdragon 865.

The Snapdragon 888 also boasts an integrated 5G Snapdragon X60 3rd generation modem. It operates on all major 5G bands, including mmWave and sub-6. Its download speed reaches 7.5 Gbps, and upload speed reaches 3 Gbps. The novelty also received a Spectra 580 coprocessor for photo processing. It consists of three ISPs (Image Signal Processor). It can shoot from three cameras simultaneously with a processing speed of up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. This is 35% faster than the previous generation. The Spectra 580 supports 8K video recording at 30 fps or 4K at 120 fps.

Of the interesting things in Snapdragon 888, it is also worth noting the FastConnect 6900 communication module with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, built-in LPDDR5 memory, operational LPDDR4X up to 16 GB, and the new Quick Charge 5 fast charging technology. Naturally, they did not forget about support for screens with an increased refresh rate – QHD + 144 Hz or 4K 60 Hz.