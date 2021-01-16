Qualcomm is working on a successor to the Snapdragon 8cx

According to German insider Roland Quandt, Qualcomm is working on a new ARM processor for Windows laptops.

The chip is codenamed Snapdragon SC8280. It will be the successor to the Snapdragon 8cx and will compete with the Apple M1. By the way, Snapdragon 8cx is the most powerful ARM processor for Windows laptops right now. For example, a special version of it is installed in Microsoft Surface Pro X.

According to the leak, the Snapdragon SC8280 test sample supports up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM. The chip is credited with a built-in 5G modem Snapdragon X55, dimensions 20 × 17 mm, and also more than 8 cores. Unfortunately, other specifications of the new item are still unknown. There is also no information on when Qualcomm plans to unveil the SoC.