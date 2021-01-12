Qualcomm introduced a new generation fingerprint scanner

Qualcomm has announced a new generation of ultrasonic sub-screen fingerprint scanners.

The company has unveiled the next generation of 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 fingerprint scanners. Qualcomm’s press service says it quickly recognizes fingerprints and scans even wet fingers.

The first generation Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor was ultra-thin at just 0.2mm. The first generation of Qualcomm 3D ultrasonic sensors have been installed in many flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10, S20 and Note20. At the time, nearly every other reader on the display used an optical scanner, which was slower and less accurate.

The area of ​​this second generation sensor will be 77% larger: 64 mm2 (8 × 8 mm) versus 36 mm2 (4 × 9 mm). This allows you to avoid erroneous touches, as well as collect more data (1.7 times).

The company notes that the speed of the sensor has been increased by 50%: the novelty will appear in smartphones in early 2021. Perhaps the first model to receive a sensor will be the Samsung Galaxy S21: the announcement, according to insiders, is scheduled for January 14.