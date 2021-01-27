“Putin’s Palace” recreated in Minecraft

The Russian-language Minecraft team TeamCIS has built a virtual replica of the palace, which is attributed to Vladimir Putin.

Judging by the authors ‘ post in the official group in VKontakte, they began work on January 21, two days after the publication of the film about the alleged dacha of the President of Russia on YouTube. According to the creators, the palace is recreated on a 1-to-1 scale, including a dark mudroom and an aqua disco. Also, TeamCIS recreated the real terrain of Cape Idokopas and the Black Sea coast.

Work on improving the copy continues; everyone can help with the construction on the creators ‘ server. You can’t download the map separately yet.

Recall: the Anti-Corruption Foundation published an investigation about a secret palace near Gelendzhik, which allegedly belongs to Vladimir Putin, on January 19. The two-hour documentary was aired a day later after the court sent Alexei Navalny to 30 days in jail after returning to Russia from Germany. At the time of publication, the film has already been viewed 95 million times.