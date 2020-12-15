Putin congratulated Biden on winning the US presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election. Biden received 306 electoral votes against 270 needed to win. Donald Trump got 232 votes.

In the telegram, Putin wished Joe Biden “every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing.”

Vladimir Putin believes that with this in mind, Russian-American cooperation would meet the interests of both countries and the international community.

“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you,” the Russian president said in a telegram.

The US elections were held on November 3. After the announcement of the preliminary results, Donald Trump began to dispute the election results. Joe Biden announced his victory on November 7, after which he was congratulated by the heads of more than 50 foreign states. The inauguration of the US President is due on January 20.