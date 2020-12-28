Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the results of the year

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation. They also summed up the results of the outgoing year and congratulated each other on the upcoming holidays.

In particular, the two leaders praised the bilateral ties, noting that the two countries’ relations have reached the highest level in history and are truly mutually beneficial.

“In the context of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, the unity of approaches of Russia and China to defending the historical truth and the results of the war was emphasized,” the Kremlin press service said.

The parties noted the joint efforts of the two countries’ relevant departments to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was also pointed out the importance of cooperation in the development and production of vaccines.

It is noted that 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of signing the Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China.

Putin and Xi Jinping also confirmed their mutual intention to deepen further cooperation in all areas, including the implementation of major joint projects in the field of energy and industrial cooperation.

They also expressed readiness to step up coordination of steps in the international arena to maintain peace and stability on a global and regional scale.