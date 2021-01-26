Putin and Biden spoke on the phone for the first time

During the conversation, the president touched upon the extension of the START, the fate of Navalny, and the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The President of the USA Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was Biden’s first conversation with a Russian leader since the new president took office.

As noted in the message of the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during the conversation, President Biden expressed concern about some steps taken by the Russian authorities, including the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

According to Psaki, among the conversation issues was Biden’s proposal to extend the START-3 treaty by five years.

She also noted that the President expressed strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.