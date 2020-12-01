Published a video of the landing of a Chinese probe on the Moon

Published a video of the landing of the Chinese probe “Chang’e-5,” the corresponding footage was posted by the Chinese aerospace science and technology Corporation (CASC).

Earlier, as reported by China Central television, the probe successfully landed in a given area on the earth’s satellite’s surface.

It is planned that the device will collect and deliver to Earth about two kilograms of regolith. This is the first time in 44 years that a probe has been sent to collect lunar soil. China may become the third country after the United States and the Soviet Union to complete this task.

The probe was launched on November 24, and the mission will last 23 days.

The 8.2-ton Chang’e-5 spacecraft consists of an orbital module, a descent module, a take-off module, and a return module. It is equipped with a drilling device and a bucket manipulator. The take-off vehicle contains a special container for storing soil samples. The take-off vehicle must dock with the orbital module after the mission is completed, and then the container with soil must move to the return vehicle.

The landing of the device is scheduled for December 16-17 in shun Syziwang in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Chang’e-5 probe was originally planned to be launched in late November 2017, but due to the Changzheng-5 launch vehicle accident in July 2017, the mission had to be postponed until the end of 2019, but then it was postponed again.