Paris Saint-Germain defeated Marseille 2-1 in the French Super Cup. The meeting took place in Lance.

The match was originally supposed to occur in August 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last season, PSG became the champion and winner of the French Cup, so their rival in the Super Cup match was the runner-up in the national championship, “Marseille”. For the first time since 2008, a match for the country’s Super Cup was held in France, since then the matches for the title have been held three times in China, twice in Canada, twice in Morocco, and once in Tunisia, the USA, Gabon and Austria.

The confrontation between PSG and Marseille is considered one of the most important in France. The teams are among the most titled in the country, they have won the French championship nine times. In the Super Cup match, the teams met for the second time – in 2010, Marseille beat PSG in a penalty shootout.

PSG won the French Super Cup for the 10th time, which is a record, the team lost four more times in the trophy match. PSG won the title for the eighth time in a row, and the team also won the Super Cup in 1995 and 1998. Marseille is three-time titleholders, the last time the team won the Super Cup in 2011.