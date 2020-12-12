PSG will not sell Neymar for less than € 100 million

French football club PSG will not sell striker Neymar for less than € 100 million, L’Equipe newspaper reported.

According to the source, the club is negotiating a contract extension with 28-year-old Brazilian and Frenchman Kilian Mbappé. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident that both players will continue to play for the Parisians. Neymar’s contract will end in the summer of 2022, and it is noted that the striker wants to play for PSG at the Club World Cup, which is scheduled for the summer of 2021 and should be held in a new format.

In the current season, Neymar played 11 matches, scored nine goals and gave five assists.

Neymar moved to PSG from Spanish Barcelona in 2017 for a record € 222 million. As part of the French club, Neymar became the champion of France three times, won the French Cup and the League Cup twice, and won the French Super Cup once. Last season, PSG reached the Champions League final, where they lost to German Bayern Munich (0: 1). He also represented the Brazilian “Santos”.