PSG is concerned about the conflict between Di Maria and Tuchel

The conflict between Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria and head coach Thomas Tuchel made the club’s management worry.

On November 24, the Parisians defeated RB Leipzig at home in the match of the 4th round of the group stage of the Champions League (1: 0). Di Maria was replaced in the 64th minute and did not hide his dissatisfaction with Tuchel’s decision. The Argentine later explained himself to the specialist, but this did not prevent him from leaving him on the bench in the French championship match at the weekend.

According to Tuttomercatoweb concerning Le Parisien, PSG is worried about the current situation, as it may prevent the contract with Di Maria from being extended. The 32-year-old’s current agreement expires next summer, and the club’s sporting director Leonardo fears that the negotiations will be more difficult due to the conflict.