Princess Eugenie spoke frankly about her health problems

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter never hid the large scar left after the treatment of a rare curvature of the spine: for example, in 2018, she unhesitatingly bared her back during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie encourages young people to follow her example and publicly admires people who have learned to accept themselves – including Selena Gomez.

Dancer Poppy Gerard described how she and her Mersey Girls received an invitation to tea from Eugene a few years ago. The princess was struck by the participation of the girls in the British talent show Britain’s Got Talent: one of the members of the group, actress Julia Carlisle, spoke openly about the curvature of the spine and the operation that awaits her after the project.