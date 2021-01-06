Princess Eugenie spoke frankly about her health problems
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter never hid the large scar left after the treatment of a rare curvature of the spine: for example, in 2018, she unhesitatingly bared her back during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.
Princess Eugenie encourages young people to follow her example and publicly admires people who have learned to accept themselves – including Selena Gomez.
Dancer Poppy Gerard described how she and her Mersey Girls received an invitation to tea from Eugene a few years ago. The princess was struck by the participation of the girls in the British talent show Britain’s Got Talent: one of the members of the group, actress Julia Carlisle, spoke openly about the curvature of the spine and the operation that awaits her after the project.
“I will never forget that day,” Gerard admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail. – As if we were just talking to a friend. She told us about her experience with scoliosis and what she went through after the operation. At some point, she unzipped her dress and showed us her scar. I got goosebumps because the princess was so proud of her flaws and was ready to share it with us. It was nice to see that the members of the royal family are just ordinary people, they are sincere, kind and real. “