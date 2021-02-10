Princess Eugenie became a mother. First photo!

Princess Eugenia, 30, shared the long-awaited news on her Instagram page: she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had a son, whose name has not yet been disclosed. The baby was born today, February 9, in a London hospital, his weight was 3.6 kg.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posted a touching black and white frame with the tiny pen of the firstborn, and in the description of the post, she left the only emoji in the form of blue hearts.

Eugene and Jack met ten years ago on vacation in Switzerland. The lovers got married in October 2018 in the chapel of St. George, where the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place earlier. They invited about 800 guests to the celebration – now there can be no question of such a scale. So, the elder sister of the princess, Beatrice, got married this summer in a secret ceremony, where only close family members were invited, including Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.