Princess Charlene of Monaco shaved half her head for a new look

42-year-old Princess Charlene of Monaco, along with her son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella, appeared at the traditional Christmas party not with the usual short haircut, but with the shaved left side of her head. The wife of Albert II cut the remaining strands short and dyed them golden brown.

Charlene became the first representative of the royal family to allow herself such extraordinary experiments with style. She emphasized her bold image with gray smoky eyes, as well as a medical mask embroidered with gold sequins. Instead of an elegant coat, she chose a jacket with black and yellow ethnic prints.

During the event, the princess gave out Christmas gifts to the little subjects of the principality. She posed for photographers in the window of a Christmas tent with a bunch of toys in her hands.