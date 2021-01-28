Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II with children at St. Devote’s Day in Monaco

Yesterday, Monaco celebrated a public holiday – the Day of Saint Devota, patroness of the principality and the house of Grimaldi. As always, 43-year-old Princess Charlene and 62-year-old Prince Albert II, along with their six-year-old children, twins Jacques and Gabriella, did not leave him unattended.

By tradition, a special ritual is organized on this day – the rite of burning a boat. Representatives of the royal family watched from the sidelines and personally took part in the ceremony. Together with the children, the couple brought lighted torches to the branches with leaves, which instantly flared up, and the fire spread to the fishing boat.

According to legend, Devota was tortured to death for her faith. The governor ordered her body to be burned, but the locals stole it to bury it according to Christian traditions. They hid him on a ship sailing to Africa. However, due to a severe storm, he could not reach its destination, and the ship returned to Monaco. The local fishermen who found the body buried Devota in Le Goma’s town, where the chapel of St. George already stood at that time. Later, a church was erected on that site, which was named after the saint.