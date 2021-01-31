Prince Harry will have to give up all titles for American citizenship

After moving to the United States, Prince Harry has repeatedly spoken out about the country’s political situation. He spoke especially zealously about the protests in the Capitol, which took place in mid-January.

He stated that such behaviour of citizens in a democratic country is impossible. He also spoke about the need for reforms related to social networks. According to the Duke, it is necessary to limit the content that users can post on the Internet.

In response, royal expert Angela Levin said that Prince Harry needs to give up all his titles and become a US citizen to criticize. In general, by tradition, royal family members have always been non-partisan and did not take a radical position.

“Of course, having titles allowed the Duke to negotiate various lucrative deals, but he should not abuse this. I think Harry’s decision to lecture on how to live, what to do and who to vote for is a mistake. Especially in the United States, ” Levine said in an interview with Express.

Immediately after Prince Harry’s move with his wife Meghan Markle and son to California in March 2020, there were rumours that he was going to obtain American citizenship. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.