Prince Harry is starring at an entertainment program in the United States

After moving to California, Prince Harry began to participate in social and political projects regularly. And now, it seems, the turn of the entertainment program has come. The Duke of Sussex, along with his longtime friend, British TV presenter James Corden, was spotted surrounded by a film crew.

The stars travelled around Los Angeles on a double-decker bus, conducting dialogue on camera. Harry clearly felt relaxed. He smiled a lot and told Corden something with rapture. It is unknown whether it was a recording of a television show or just a friendly city tour. However, journalists and fans are leaning towards the first option.

It is worth noting that it is in February that TV channels try to release the highest-rated shows. The fact is that this month the international film marketing Nielsen is doing a market analysis. TV companies want to show good results to get as many advertising contracts as possible. In this regard, Corden is unlikely to remove Prince Harry just like that.