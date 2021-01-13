Prince Harry has grown his hair and was spotted with a ponytail

For six months now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara, where their luxurious $ 15 million mansions are surrounded by the equally luxurious homes of American celebrities.

Among them is actor Rob Lowe, who was recently lucky enough to see Prince Harry driving a car. The Golden Globe nominee spoke about this at the James Corden Evening Show.

“He lives about a mile away from me. He avoids other people. Seeing it nearby is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I’m finally lucky. I saw him driving a car. It was swift, so don’t rely on me, but it looked like it had a tail. It seemed to me that his hair had grown a lot and it was pulled back tightly, ”Lowe said.

Not all viewers of the show believed the actor because Queen Elizabeth’s grandson not so long ago appeared in the online space and there was no question of any hair. But it cannot be ruled out that Harry really followed the example of his wife Meghan Markle, who, after moving to the United States, also began to grow her hair. By the way, as it became clear from the Sussex Christmas card, their son Archie inherited his father’s redhead.