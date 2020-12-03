Prince Harry gives first interview after Meghan Markle’s essay on miscarriage

Prince Harry, 36, took part in a videoconference to launch WaterBear, a streaming service for environmental documentaries. Harry, who is president of Africa Parks conservation organization, shared how his life changed with the arrival of his son Archie.

Being in nature is the most healing part of life, I am convinced of this. When you become a father, everything really changes, because then you start to think: what is the point of bringing a new person into this world when the whole world is on fire? We cannot steal the future from our children, we are not here for that. I believe and hope that we can make the world a better place – said Prince Harry, referring to the harm to our planet due to climate change.

Last year, Prince Harry spoke similar words during an interview with renowned environmentalist Jane Goodall for British Vogue. Then he shared that he and Meghan are planning to have a “maximum of two” children to reduce their environmental impact.

The new video for WaterBear was filmed at the house in Montecito, where he lives with Meghan Markle and Archie.

In late November, The New York Times published an essay by Meghan Markle, in which the Duchess first spoke about the miscarriage. So yesterday’s interview was the first after what happened.

Every drop of rain that falls from the sky nourishes the parched earth. What if each of us imagined ourselves as a raindrop and took care of our planet? After all, nature is the source of our life, said Prince Harry.

Harry is the president of African Parks conservation NGO and patron of the charity Rhino Conservation Botswana and works closely with conservation organization Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.