Prince Harry and Prince William forge a relationship before Christmas

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal powers and left for the United States, relations with relatives became strained. It was especially difficult for the Duke of Sussex to find a common language with his older brother, Prince William. Numerous insiders have confirmed that a real feud has begun between the sons of Princess Diana.

Nevertheless, now the passions have subsided, and the dukes have made contact. Sources at Vanity Fair report that the brothers’ relationship is “much better than it was.” Meghan and Harry have even sent Christmas presents to Kate and William.

“I am completely confident that they will be making video calls to each other at Christmas. There are a number of things Harry misses. However, these feelings are not strong enough that he regretted the move. The prince found a kindred spirit in Megan, and they made a decision to start a new life, ”said a man close to the Dukes of Sussex.

We will remind, earlier Megan and Harry planned to return to the UK for Christmas and celebrate the most magical holiday of the year in the prince’s homeland. However, global pandemic disrupted their plans. The dukes will have to stay in the United States and celebrate Christmas in a narrow family circle.