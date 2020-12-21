Prince Harry and Prince William exchanged gifts as a sign of reconciliation

After Megsit, the already difficult relationship between the sons of Princess Diana became even more strained. Still, the events of this year made the brothers forget their old grievances: in the spring, Prince Charles had a coronavirus, in the summer Meghan Markle had a miscarriage, and in the fall the investigation of the scandalous interview with Lady Di began. On the eve of Christmas, Prince Harry and Prince William decided to cement their truce and exchanged touching gifts.

Insiders of the British tabloid The Sun said that Harry and Meghan purchased presents for William and Kate Middleton while shopping at an exclusive boutique in the Santa Barbara area. Recall that the couple has been living in Montecito for six months, where they purchased a luxurious mansion for $ 14 million. Markle, who speaks calligraphy, wrote a message herself for her nephews – 7-year-old George, 5-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Louis.

Kate and William reciprocated, but the details of their gift for Harry, Megan and one-year-old Archie were not specified. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

This Christmas is the first time in a long time that members of the royal family will celebrate separately. The UK has tightened quarantine rules and banned travel on holidays. The Cambridge ones will stay with their children in Anmer Hall, although they originally planned to spend the winter holidays with the Middletons.