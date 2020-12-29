Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release the first podcast under contract with Spotify

In the half-hour “Holiday Edition,” they discussed the passing year with British celebrities, including Elton John.

British Prince Harry and his wife American actress Meghan Markle published their first podcast for the popular music service Spotify on Tuesday. In the half-hour “Holiday Edition,” they discussed the passing year with British celebrities, including singer-songwriter Elton John.

“This year is coming to an end, we are all looking to the future, so let’s remember the lessons learned about how important it is to take care of each other and how many contacts with other people, even if not physically carried out, means,” said Prince Harry. “From us, I will say that no matter what troubles life has prepared for you, love, believe us, will win,” Markle added, summing up the results of 2020.

Archie, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex’s one-and-a-half-year-old first child, also took part in recording the podcast. Following his father, he repeated the wish “Happy New Year” with a slight, as noted by the British media, American accent.

On December 15, Swedish audio streaming service Spotify announced that Archewell Audio, a record company created by the Duke and Duchess, has signed a multi-year partnership with it “to produce podcasts and shows that will tell inspiring stories.” The contract amount is estimated at £30 million (about $40.5 million).

At the end of September, The Sun newspaper reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would become the heroes of a reality show, which is being worked on by the streaming service Netflix. Earlier it became known that Netflix signed an agreement with the couple to produce documentaries and feature films, and children’s programs, which is estimated at $150 million.