Prince Charles reveals if he was vaccinated against coronavirus

The Prince of Wales and his consort Camilla visited the vaccination centre at Royal Gloucestershire Hospital. They met with NHS staff to hear about the early successes of the vaccination program. To date, more than a thousand health workers have been vaccinated in England.

But Prince Charles himself is in no hurry to get vaccinated. “I think I’m at the very bottom of the list and I will have to wait,” the heir to the British throne admitted to reporters. Whether Queen Elizabeth was vaccinated is still unknown.

Charles contracted COVID-19 at the end of March. The symptoms were mild, so he continued to go about his business – albeit in complete isolation from his family and wife, whose diagnosis was not confirmed. In November, it became known that Prince William had also had a coronavirus. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.