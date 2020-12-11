Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia will become parents for the third time

The 41-year-old Prince of Sweden Carl Philip and his 36-year-old wife, Princess Sofia, are preparing to replenish the family. The royal court of Sweden confirmed this.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are happy to announce that they are expecting their third child. “We are happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our third child, the brother of Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel,” said Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. Princess Sofia is healthy and the baby is expected to be born in late March – April 2021, the statement said.

Karl Philip and Princess Sofia have been married for five years. In 2016, their first child, Prince Alexander, was born, and a year and a half later they became parents for the second time: Prince Gabriel was born.

In November, the couple contracted the coronavirus. The couple isolated themselves in their home with their children. According to reports from the palace, Prince Karl Philip and his wife had mild symptoms, so they appear to be mildly ill.

By the way, Sweden was one of the few countries that did not impose any restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for which its government was repeatedly criticized.