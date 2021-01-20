Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene presented a new family portrait

A new family portrait of Monaco’s royal family was released yesterday, in which the 62-year-old Prince Albert II and his 42-year-old wife, Princess Charlene, were captured together with their children: six-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella.

The princess and her daughter showed the same haircuts in the photo – a bob with thick bangs. Last month, Prince Albert II’s wife decided on a radical change of image and shaved the left side of her head.

Then, the public’s opinions were divided: some praised Charlene for her courage, while others, on the contrary, did not appreciate her bold act.

After the beauty experiment, the princess returned to her usual style and appeared in a familiar image. For the photo, she chose a snow-white Dior jumpsuit from last year’s spring collection.

It is noted that it will be possible to purchase the royal family’s portrait from today in the souvenir shops of Monaco, and the money from its sale will be donated to the humanitarian activities of the principality.