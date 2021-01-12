President Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated next week.

President Trump has declared a state of emergency for Washington, DC, which will last until January 24. The White House announced this after the authorities warned about security threats during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

President Trump and Vice President Pence met at the White House on Monday night and “had a good talk.” This was reported by the Reuters news agency, citing a senior White House official.

The meeting between the president and Vice president came amid reports of strained relations between them following the attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol last week.