President Biden speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, promising to maintain close cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew the partnership in the fight against climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the peoples of both countries, and together confront global terrorism.

According to the White House press service, the two leaders agreed to continue working closely to develop a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture within the framework of the “Quadripartite Security Dialogue.”

The President emphasized his commitment to defending democratic institutions and norms worldwide and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the cornerstone of US-Indian relations. Biden and Modi also stressed the need to support the rule of law and the democratic process in Burma.