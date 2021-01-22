Premieres of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted postponed

Changes in the schedule of the release of the premieres were dictated by the epidemic situation caused by the spread of new coronavirus infection.

The American film company Sony Pictures announced the postponement of the premieres of the films Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted. This was reported on Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

According to him, the premiere of the new film about ghostbusters, which was originally scheduled for June 11, is postponed to November 11.

The release of the film Uncharted, based on the game of the same name, is now scheduled for February 11, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2020.

According to the magazine, the changes in the schedule of the release of the premieres were dictated by the epidemic situation caused by the spread of a new coronavirus infection.