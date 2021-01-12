Pregnant Princess Eugenia returned to live with her parents

On New Year’s Eve, it became known that the 30-year-old Princess Eugenia left the Frogmore mansion, which was kindly provided to her by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Dukes of Sussex, we recall, left the UK a year ago and now live happily in California, USA. The granddaughter of Elizabeth II lived in her cousin’s London residence for only six weeks. Nobody knows what made her move.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie said that Eugene and her husband Jack Brooksbank came to the princess’s parents at the Royal Lodge and decided to stay there on the eve of Christmas. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are divorced but still share a house in Windsor. Their youngest daughter will not move shortly – very soon she will become a mother for the first time.

Last year, Sarah Ferguson revealed in Darlton Harris’ podcast that Eugene spent the entire first national lockdown with her parents. “During the quarantine period, I really enjoyed spending time with Eugenia and Jack. Of course, when she got married, they began to live far away. I have not seen her very often, so now I am happy to be around, ”the duchess shared.

Baby Eugenia and Jack will become the first grandson of Sarah and Andrew and the ninth great-grandson of Elizabeth II.