Pregnant Hilary Duff showed the baby’s face using 3D ultrasound

The famous actress and singer, Hilary Duff are preparing to become a mother again. So, in the story of her Instagram account, she shared a photo of the unborn baby, which was taken during a 3D ultrasound. Hilary wrote over the top of the picture: “I look forward to meeting you.”

By the way, this will be the third child of the star: now she is raising two-year-old daughter Banks Violet and eight-year-old son Luca Cruz. The boy’s father is hockey player Mike Comrie, with whom Hillary broke up in 2014. Banks was born at the end of 2018 from the producer and musician of The Come Clean, Matthew Coma. It is worth noting that the actress decided to give birth at home, where her mother, sister and, of course, the baby’s father helped her. The news that the couple will soon become parents again first appeared in November last year.

Curiously, the couple does not plan to find out the sex of the baby. Thus, Hilary and Matthew decided to keep the intrigue for the whole family. According to Duff, her oldest child, Luca, really wants a brother to share all his toys with him. Hilary herself did not talk about who she would like this time. However, she always noted that she dreamed of a big and happy family. So, the star admitted:

“I’m not the kind of woman who enjoys being pregnant, but I appreciate what I and my body do for our family. Of course, I miss the time when I could wear beautiful clothes. Most likely, this is the last time I am in a position, and therefore I try to enjoy every moment. “

Judging by the information on the network, the third baby will appear in the star family in just a couple of months.